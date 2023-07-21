Iranians rally in Tehran to protest Quran desecration

The protesters were angry at the Swedish government for allowing the desecration of the Quran by an Islamophobe under the pretext of defending freedom of speech.

Meanwhile a group of people gathered outside the Swedish embassy in Tehran and torched the Swedish flag. But police prevented them from demonstrating outside the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian condemned the sacrilegious act and strongly criticized Sweden for allowing the repetition of such moves.

This was the second defiling of the holy Quran in Sweden in the past few weeks.

The act has drawn condemnation from Muslims all around the world.