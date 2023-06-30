Iranians rally against desecration of Quran in Sweden

The protest happened after the end of the Friday prayers in Tehran, with some of the protesters having Quran in their hands.

The demonstrators urged the Iranian Foreign Ministry to pursue the desecration of the Quran in a more serious manner, adding that summoning the Swedish charge d’affaires was not sufficient.

They also called for more efforts to secure the release of Iranian national held in Sweden Hamid Nouri.

Meanwhile, some participants in the rally threw eggs at the Swedish embassy.

The burning of the Quran in Sweden by an Iraqi man has drawn angry reactions from Muslim nations around the world. The Swedish Foreign Ministry has apologized over the sacrilegious act.