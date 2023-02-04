Saturday, February 4, 2023
Iranians celebrate National Father’s Day

By IFP Editorial Staff
Father’s Day

Iranians are celebrating the National Father’s and Men’s Day on the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam, who is a great role model for each and every Shia Muslim worldwide.

On the joyous occasion, people usually pay visits or send gifts to their fathers to pay tribute to them.

In Iran, the Father’s Day falls on the thirteenth day of the lunar calendar month of Rajab, the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali, who is revered by both Sunni and Shia Muslims for his loyalty to Prophet Muhammad, devotion to Islam, and love for his family.

Muslims find a great model in the character of Imam Ali as the husband of Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, Hazrat Fatemeh, and father of two later Shia Imams, Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein.

