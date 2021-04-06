Iranian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Peace Process

Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs, has held phone talks with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the senior negotiator for Yemen’s National Salvation Government.

The phone call was part of Iran’s ongoing consultations on the settlement of the Yemen crisis.

In the Monday telephone conversation, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments pertaining to the peace process in Yemen.

The top Iranian official expressed content with the headway made with Yemen peace talks under the aegis of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Khaji expressed hope Yemeni people’s resistance will result in the lifting of the cruel blockade and the establishment of a lasting peace.

The two officials also discussed Iran’s latest diplomatic attempts to help solve the problem of the Safer oil tanker.

Abdul-Salam, for his part, appreciated Iran’s political support while elaborating on some points regarding the latest developments in the ongoing Yemen peace talks as well as the latest situation of the Safer vessel.