Iranian VP for science and technology: Iran and Russia to sign partnership document soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rouhollah Dehghani Firouz Abadi

Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi says Iran and Russia will sign a scientific and technological partnership agreement in the next two weeks.

Dehghani made the announcement at the end of his visit to Moscow on Thursday.

He added that this cooperation document will be concluded between the scientific, technological and knowledge-based department of the Iranian presidential office and Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Dehghani added that the document will lay the foundation for scientific and technological cooperation between the two states.

He noted that during his visit to Russia, seven agreements in the fields of science and technology, industry, agriculture, transportation and medicine as well as medical equipment were finalized between Iranian and Russian scientific foundations.

Dehghani said some agreements were about transportation industry, including shipbuilding, aviation industry and supply of transportation systems’ spare parts. He said the Russian market is intact for Iranian knowledge-based companies, stressing that Russians are very willing to work with Iran’s science and technology sector.

According to the Iranian vice president for since and technology, Iran has weathered many years of sanctions and made great technological achievements.

He went on to say that Russia has always been among the leading powers in the world of industries and technologies, and these possibilities can meet the needs of both countries.

