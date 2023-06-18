Iranian TV show ‘The Actor’ grabs int’l prize in German festival

Directed by Nima Javidi and produced by Majid Motallebi, “The Actor” was awarded an honorable mention by the German festival held in Cologne June 13-17.

Navid Mohammadzadeh, the lead actor of the TV show, had already been granted a grand prize in the 2023 Series Mania in France for his impressive performance.

“The Actor” is also to be screened at the 2023 Transilvania International Film Festival, one of the reputable festivals in Eastern Europe, in a city in the northwest of Romania.

The series is a dazzling story about two impecunious actors who turn the world into their scene.