Iranian, Swiss Top Diplomats Hold ‘Fruitful’ Talks in Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Ignazio Cassis, the head of Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), had a meeting in Tehran.

In the Monday talks, the two sides held “excellent talks on bilateral, regional and global issues,” according to a tweet by Zarif.

“Pleased to host Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis on centennial of diplomatic relations — ties that endure based on mutual respect,” he noted.

“While appreciating Swiss efforts to mitigate US sabotage, a return to normal trade is global priority,” the Iranian top diplomat added.

The Swiss top diplomat also said in a tweet that he had held “fruitful” talks with Zarif on “peace, economic development and human rights.”

“I’m glad we could establish together the Swiss Humanitarian Channel for the transfer of food and medical supplies to the people of Iran,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Cassis is in Iran on “a routine trip” that had been scheduled to take place earlier, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus’ outbreak.

“We enjoy good and extensive relations with Switzerland,” he said of the European country that represents US interests in Iran.

Khatibzadeh, however, asserted that despite the “media speculations” trying to link Cassis’ trip to the US, “our policies concerning Washington remain the same.”

As a case in point, he cited the US pressure that delayed Switzerland’s setting up of a financial channel that would circumvent the American sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic, for 20 months.

Swiss authorities managed to accommodate a first official transaction under the SHTA in late July. That proved critical for both Switzerland and Iran as it was a first time since the re-imposition of US sanctions in 2018 that funds belonging to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) had got round the US sanctions and were processed by a European bank.

Switzerland has secured a special waiver from Washington to allow the SHTA to work. That comes despite repeated claims by the US government that Iran’s humanitarian needs, including medicine, are exempt from the unilateral bans imposed on the country.