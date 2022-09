Over 16 million students started the new school year in 110 thousand classrooms across the country.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi rang the bell of a school in the capital Tehran, marking the start of the new school year throughout the country.

The in-person education was given the go-ahead after the number of coronavirus cases and deaths receded during the past months.

Over 80 percent of students have received the vaccine for the infectious disease, according to official figures.