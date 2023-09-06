Iranian students grab 4 medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

Parsa Pordeli Behrouz won a gold medal and Fatemeh Tamehri, Soheil Mohammadkhani, and Amir-Hossein Vahiditabar all gained silver medals at the prestigious event, which gathered 360 students from 91 countries.

By gaining the four medals, the Iranian team ranked seventh in the competition. Each country’s participants in the competition are limited to four students. China, the United States, and Japan ranked first to third, respectively.

The annual IOI competition, which lasted eight days this year from August 28 to September 4, is the largest annual international competition in the field of informatics and attracts top talented high school students from all over the world.

At the event, students take part in rigorous competitions aimed at refining their information-related skills. Their efforts in problem analysis, algorithm design, data structures, programming, and testing are all monitored and graded.

Each participant must tackle three tasks with the goal of solving them within a five-hour span.

The IOI ranks as the second-largest olympiad competition after the International Mathematics Olympiad.

The first IOI was held in 1989 in Bulgaria, supported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with the International Federation for Information Processing.