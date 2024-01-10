Iranian security force killed in terror attack in Sistan and Baluchestan

The firefight broke out at 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday and continued for three hours.

At last, members of the terror grouping failed to infiltrated into the building and fled the scene.

The police have launched a manhunt for the armed terrorists.

The terrorist secessionist group Jailsh-ul-Adl has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a similar incident, the police command center in Rask had come under attack days ago.

The terror attack left at least 11 dead and 8 wounded.

The group has been behind several terror attacks inside Iran that have left dozens of people killed and injured.

Officials say Jailsh-ul-Adl is enjoying support from the US and Israel. They mainly sneak into Iran from neighboring Pakistan.