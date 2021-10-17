Iranian schools to reopen on October 23

The spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Education has said schools with less than 300 students will resume in-person classes from October 23.

Alireza Kamarei also said schools with more than 300 students will be reopened from November 6.This reopening will include all public and private schools at all levels of education, but special schools will be reopened according to a separate procedure.

He added that in line with the decision of Iran’s National Covid Taskforce, vaccination is not a condition for the presence of teachers and students in the classrooms, but we hope that students who have not been vaccinated or have received only one dose will get the second dose by the end of November.

Currently, 85% of teachers and 68% of students have been inoculated”, Kamarei said. He described the personal and environmental health of students and school staff and the creation of proper ventilation in classrooms as the main conditions for reopening schools.

Kamarei said the distance between students in the classrooms will be at least one and a half meters and social distancing in the break time must be observed.