At least 8 killed, dozens injured in Israeli attack on Jenin refugee camp, West Bank

The Israeli army said earlier on Tuesday that soldiers, police and intelligence services launched “a counterterrorism action”, but gave no further details.

The identity of those killed was not immediately clear. The health ministry announced that 35 people have been injured.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security forces said in a statement that Israeli forces “opened fire on civilians and security forces, resulting in injuries to several civilians and a number of security personnel, one of whom is in critical condition”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the operation aimed to “eradicate terrorism”. An Israeli military spokesperson added the ongoing operation was dubbed the “Iron Wall”.

Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub called the action “an invasion”.

“It came quickly. Apache planes in the sky and Israeli military vehicles everywhere.”

The attack in Jenin, where the Israeli army has carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions in recent years, comes just days after a ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip, and underscores the threat of more violence in the West Bank.

Before the Israeli action, the PA’s security forces had been conducting a weeks-long operation to reassert control of the city of Jenin, as well as its refugee camp.

Last week, an Israeli air raid on the refugee camp killed at least three Palestinians and wounded many more.

On Monday, Israeli settlers set vehicles and properties on fire under the protection of Israeli forces while also injuring at least 21 Palestinians across the West Bank.