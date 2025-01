Spanning an area of about 40 square kilometers, the mine features numerous tunnels.

Turquoise minerals are visually categorized into two main types: Ajami and Shajari.

Known for their luster and captivating color, these minerals have attracted human attention since ancient times. One of Iran’s oldest prehistoric sites where turquoise was sourced is the Tape Borj site, located east of the Nishapur plain, dating back around 4,300 BCE.