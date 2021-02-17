Iranian, Russian Diplomats Discuss Syria Peace in Sochi

Senior diplomats from Iran and Russia have sat for talks in the Russian city of Sochi on the Syria peace process.

The Iranian delegation headed by Ali-Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior assistant in special political affairs, which has travelled to the Russian city of Sochi to attend the 15th International Meeting on Syria within the Astana Format, held talks with the Russian delegation headed by Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria.

During the Tuesday meeting, the two sides held extensive negotiations on the latest situation of Syria, including the on-the-ground developments as well as the political settlement of the crisis within the framework of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Khaji elaborated on the results of his recent visit to Damascus, and highlighted the necessity of fighting terrorism in Syria and helping the progress of the country’s political trend within the framework of the Constitutional Committee.

The Russian diplomat, in turn, underlined the need for further coordination between Tehran and Moscow on the settlement of the Syria crisis.