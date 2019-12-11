Iranian Researcher Develops Transdermal Patch

Iranian researcher Hamed Baqeri, a faculty member at Tarbiat Modares University, has developed an advanced transdermal patch that does not need to be replaced.

The medicated adhesive patch is placed on the skin for the healing of chronic ulceration in patients with diabetes or serious burns.

“These wound patches are biodegradable, made of polylactic acid (PLA) and polyethylene glycol (PEG), and highly flexible. With the ability to deliver various types of medication, the patches allow for the treatment and healing of severe ulcers such as the burns, bedsores and diabetes ulcers,” Baqeri explained.

Flexibility and biodegradation in a definite time span are the crucial factors in developing a wound patch, he noted, adding that PLA-PEG copolymer is perfectly suitable for the job.

The chemical composition of the material also allows for the application of different types of medicine on the transdermal patch, he added.

The Iranian researcher has obtained a patent for the transdermal patch.