Iranian presidential election to be held on June 28 following Raisi’s demise

According to state-run news agency IRNA, the announcement of the date for the country’s 14th presidential elections came after a meeting between the heads of the judicial, executive and legislative authorities.

Candidate registrations will begin on May 30, the report said, adding that campaigning would take place on June 12-27.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border on Sunday when the crash took place, according to Iranian state broadcasters. The crash also resulted in the deaths of Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s first vice president, was appointed acting president Monday after Raisi’s death.