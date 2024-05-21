Tuesday, May 21, 2024
type here...
Media WireLocal

Iranian presidential election to be held on June 28 following Raisi’s demise

By IFP Media Wire

Iran has declared that it would be holding an early presidential election on June 28 following the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

According to state-run news agency IRNA, the announcement of the date for the country’s 14th presidential elections came after a meeting between the heads of the judicial, executive and legislative authorities.

Candidate registrations will begin on May 30, the report said, adding that campaigning would take place on June 12-27.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border on Sunday when the crash took place, according to Iranian state broadcasters. The crash also resulted in the deaths of Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s first vice president, was appointed acting president Monday after Raisi’s death.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks