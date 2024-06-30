Sunday, June 30, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iranian presidential candidate Pezeshkian urges people to vote in runoff 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian issued a message after the Friday election results were out, calling for high voter turnout in the presidential runoff election next Friday.

In the video message, Pezeshkian expressed hope that the presence of people at the voting places will be a new cry for a change in outlook, behavior, dialogue and division and allocation of resources.

He said, “We must stand up once again and make a new plan”.

Pezeshkian added that Iranians from all ethnicities should join hands and save our country from “poverty, lying, discrimination and injustice.”

Pezeshkian secured over 10 million votes in the presidential election. He will face off other candidate Saeed Jalili in a runoff next Friday.

Jalili won more than 9 million votes.

The election went to the runoff because no candidate won 50% plus one vote in the election.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who secured over 3 million votes in the election, urged his supporters to vote for Jaili in the runoff. Alireza Zakani and Mohammad Ghazizadeh Hashemi who earlier refrained from contesting the vote said they would try to help Jalili defeat Pezeshkian in the Friday voting.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks