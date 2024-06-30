Iranian presidential candidate Pezeshkian urges people to vote in runoff 

In the video message, Pezeshkian expressed hope that the presence of people at the voting places will be a new cry for a change in outlook, behavior, dialogue and division and allocation of resources.

He said, “We must stand up once again and make a new plan”.

Pezeshkian added that Iranians from all ethnicities should join hands and save our country from “poverty, lying, discrimination and injustice.”

Pezeshkian secured over 10 million votes in the presidential election. He will face off other candidate Saeed Jalili in a runoff next Friday.

Jalili won more than 9 million votes.

The election went to the runoff because no candidate won 50% plus one vote in the election.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who secured over 3 million votes in the election, urged his supporters to vote for Jaili in the runoff. Alireza Zakani and Mohammad Ghazizadeh Hashemi who earlier refrained from contesting the vote said they would try to help Jalili defeat Pezeshkian in the Friday voting.