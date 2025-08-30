Iranian president to visit China for SCO summit and Victory Day Parade

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the visit will focus on participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit as well as the “Shanghai Plus” gathering, which brings together member states, observer countries, and representatives of regional and international organizations, including the UN secretary general.

The Iranian president will also attend China’s grand military parade marking the 80th anniversary of its victory in World War II.

Rahmani Fazli described Pezeshkian’s presence at the parade as a sign of the close and constructive relationship between Tehran and Beijing.

The ambassador referred to Iran’s active role in the SCO, noting that the country has taken part in over 100 meetings and committees during China’s chairmanship, with participation at ministerial and even top state levels.

He also cited recent visits to China by Iran’s judiciary chief and several cabinet ministers as evidence of strong engagement.

Rahmani Fazli underlined that Iran’s participation underscores opposition to unilateralism and commitment to multilateral cooperation for peace, security, and development at both regional and global levels.