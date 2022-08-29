Iranian president to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan in September

Rahmatollah Nurimbetov said the heads of all SCO members, as well as those of the observer countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Belarus and Mongolia, will attend the meeting that is slated to happen on September 14 and 15 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

This comes as Iran is close to full accession to the group.

President Raisi said at his news briefing on Monday in Tehran that Iran’s presence in the SCO and its cooperation with the organization’s member states is very important as it connects Tehran to Asia’s economic infrastructure.

Raisi added that it is highly important for Iran to be able to secure its share of regional trade and economy.

The Iranian president added that the Islamic Republic is a factor in bolstering regional security.

Raisi further said that Iran wants a balanced relationship with all world countries and that this is a component of Tehran’s foreign policy.

China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.