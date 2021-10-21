Iranian president says exports must increase

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has underlined the need to boost exports to neighboring countries.

The president was speaking at a meeting with exporters on the occasion of the National Day of Exports in Tehran on Thursday.

Raeisi said stability in rules and regulations results in development, adding that his administration will reconsider rules that hamper exports and economic activities because its policy is to facilitate exports.

The president noted that Iran must export technical and engineering services and science-based products.

Raeisi further referred to Iran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Council, SCO, as a permanent member. He said this has provided a good opportunity for Iranian producers and exporters to take necessary action to develop sales of Iranian goods and services to foreign countries.

The president said Iran’s share of exports to the region and the world as a country with a high potential is meager.

He highlighted transportation problems for foreign trade, saying his administration will soon form a committee to resolve transportation challenges for exporters.