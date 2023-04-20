Iranian president says regional progress possible through interaction

Speaking during a telephone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Raisi also urged Muslim countries to defend the Palestinians, while pointing to Israel’s recent acts of aggression at al-Aqsa Mosque and against the Palestinians there.

In other remarks, the Iranian president congratulated the Qatari government and people on Eid ul-Fitry, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

President Raisi said it’s a top priority of his administration’s policy to expand ties with neighbors, saying regional progress and development is possible through dialog, interaction and cooperation among countries of the region.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his part congratulated the Iranian government and people on Eid ul-Fitr and spoke about strong bonds between his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Qatari emir said Doha is ready to further expand relations with Tehran in all areas.

He also condemned the recent acts of aggression by the Zionist regime against the Palestinians, saying Qatar’s unchangeable policy is to support the Palestinian people.