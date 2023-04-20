Thursday, April 20, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyMiddle East

Iranian president says regional progress possible through interaction

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi andQatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has renewed his call for unity among Muslim nations in order to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinians.

Speaking during a telephone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Raisi also urged Muslim countries to defend the Palestinians, while pointing to Israel’s recent acts of aggression at al-Aqsa Mosque and against the Palestinians there.

In other remarks, the Iranian president congratulated the Qatari government and people on Eid ul-Fitry, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

President Raisi said it’s a top priority of his administration’s policy to expand ties with neighbors, saying regional progress and development is possible through dialog, interaction and cooperation among countries of the region.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his part congratulated the Iranian government and people on Eid ul-Fitr and spoke about strong bonds between his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Qatari emir said Doha is ready to further expand relations with Tehran in all areas.

He also condemned the recent acts of aggression by the Zionist regime against the Palestinians, saying Qatar’s unchangeable policy is to support the Palestinian people.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks