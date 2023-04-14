Friday, April 14, 2023
Iranian president: Israel’s collapse nearing

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said Israel’s end and collapse is nearing. President Raisi made the comment while attending the International Quds Day rallies in the capital Tehran on Friday.

Raisi further said the signs of the Israeli regime’s collapse are evident as “these huge crowds show.” He then noted that normalization of ties with regional countries won’t bring the Zionist regime security.

The Iranian president described the Quds Day marches as a symbol of solidarity and unity among the Muslim ummah, saying the liberation of al-Quds is very near.

Tens of millions of Iranians took to the streets to participate in the Quds Day rallies. Marches marking the occasion happened in other countries as well.

The last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has been disignated as the International Quds Day by Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

