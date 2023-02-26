Iranian president: Iraq must not be turned into a place for plotting against neighbors

Raisi described the Iran-Iraq border as one of friendship and cooperation.

He added that Iran considers Iraq’s security its own security and supports efforts to strengthen its stability and security.

The president underlined that Iran also backs all efforts aimed at economic and military reconstruction of Iraq.

In the meeting, the visiting Iraqi defense chief thanked Iran for its full support of the Iraqi people during the foreign invasion of the country and also during the onslaught by the Daesh terrorist group.

Thabet Muhammad al-Abasi noted that Baghdad will not let opportunistic people threaten and destabilize the borders between the two countries.

Al-Abasi also spoke about Iran’s support for Iraq in tough times, calling for the continuation of this backing during the reconstruction period.

The Iraqi defense minister earlier met with his Iranian counterpart. In their meeting, they discussed security and bilateral issues.