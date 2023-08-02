Iranian president urges implementation of agreements with Syria

Raisi was speaking during a meeting with three visiting Syrian ministers in Tehran including the Arab country’s foreign minister on Tuesday.

Raisi hailed Syria’s resistance against the all-out foreign-backed war on the country that started on 2011, saying the message that his meeting with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had was the big victory of the resistance front.

Raisi voiced hope that in addition to the implementation of the agreements signed during his stay in Damascus, the two countries took further steps toward expanding their relations in all areas.

Meanwhile, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said the initiative of President Assad to send three ministers at once to Tehran was a sign of the deep strategic ties between Iran and Syria.

Mekdad described talks aimed at implementing the Iran-Syria agreements as smooth and very positive.

While presenting a detailed report on the latest developments in Syria, the Syrian foreign minister described the path of the united resistance by Iran and Syria as a shining manifestation of the commonalities between the two countries.

Mekdad said the axis of resistance led by the Islamic Republic of Iran showed that it can thwart any conspiracy against the region.

He also hailed all martyrs of the resistance, especially General Qassem Soleimani.