Iranian president to French envoy: Reflect realities of Iran to your govt.

President Raisi issued the warning in a meeting with France’s new Ambassador to Tehran Nicolas Roche.

The president also cautioned French officials against supporting Islamophobia.

Raisi further called on Roche to correctly reflect the realities of the Iranian society to France’s ruling establishment and consider this as his duty.

During the meeting, the new French envoy submitted his credentials to the Iranian president.

France has angered Iranian officials by supporting the recent unrest and deadly riots that began in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody back in September.