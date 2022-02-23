Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Iranian president congratulates Japan’s National Day

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

The Iranian president has in separate messages congratulated the Japanese emperor and prime minister on the country’s national day.

Ebrahim Raisi noted that historical relations between Iran and Japan are based on mutual trust and respect.

In his message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the president expressed hope that increased consultations between Tehran and Tokyo will result in further strengthening of bilateral ties.

Also addressing Emperor Naruhito, Raisi reiterated the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan will expand more than ever before with the efforts of both sides.

Iran and Japan established diplomatic ties in 1929. The two countries have enjoyed friendly and strong ties throughout history.

