Iranian president congratulates Japan’s National Day

Ebrahim Raisi noted that historical relations between Iran and Japan are based on mutual trust and respect.

In his message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the president expressed hope that increased consultations between Tehran and Tokyo will result in further strengthening of bilateral ties.

Also addressing Emperor Naruhito, Raisi reiterated the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan will expand more than ever before with the efforts of both sides.

Iran and Japan established diplomatic ties in 1929. The two countries have enjoyed friendly and strong ties throughout history.