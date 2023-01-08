Iranian president strongly condemns Charlie Hebdo’s insulting cartoons 

Raisi said resorting to insult under the guise of defending freedom is clear proof that the logic of those who desecrate is hollow.

The president added that the cartoons also show that they lost all hopes of causing chaos and insecurity in Iran.

Raisi further referred to remarks by the US president in which Joe Biden allegedly described world countries as pieces of garment used to repair the pants of Americans.

He said US presidents have a long track record of humiliating other nations and governments, adding that such comments are a return to the colonialism period and proof that a pharaoh-style and brutal attitude lies behind the deceptive humanitarian gestures of the US in defending human rights and the rights of women.