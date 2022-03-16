Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Iranian president calls for expansion of ties with Turkmenistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated Gurbanukuly Bardi Muhammadov, head of Turkmenistan’s National Council, on successfully holding the country’s presidential election and also on the Persian New Year, Newruz.

Raisi was speaking during a phone call initiated by Bardi Muhammedo.

The Iranian president also called for the further expansion of bilateral ties between Iran and Central Asian countries, particularly Turkmenistan.

Raisi then referred to the development of relations between Tehran and Ashgabat during Bardi Muhammedov’s presidency, saying Iran has always been determined to increase energy, political and security cooperation with.

Raisi also said Turkmenistan can always count on Iran’s long-term and close friendship.

Bardi Muhammadov thanked the Iranian president’s congratulatory message and underlined his country’s resolve to expand ties with Iran at bilateral, regional and international levels.

He then likened Iran and Turkmenistan to two relatives. He also referred to the importance of the north-south corridor that allows moving freight between Russia, central Asia, Iran and the Persian Gulf as well as Pakistan, India and Afghanistan.

President Raisi also expressed hope that during the tenure of Turkmenistan’s new president, the two countries will witness increased cooperation and also realization of their economic possibilities more than ever before.

