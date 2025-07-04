Iranian president arrives in Republic of Azerbaijan’s Khankendi for ECO summit

Pezeshkian was welcomed in Khankendi, the summit venue, where he is expected to deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings with several participating heads of state and senior officials.

Before departing for Azerbaijan, the president described the summit as an important opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation.

“This trip falls within the framework of trilateral relations among Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan and marks a first step toward broader regional collaboration among 10 member countries,” he stated.

In addition to Iran, participants include Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.

President Pezeshkian emphasized the summit’s potential for dialogue on economic, political, and social issues, aiming to create common ground for mutual benefit.

Highlighting the importance of expanding regional ties, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that the summit would contribute to improved political engagement, stability, and peace.

“The more regional coordination increases, the less room there will be for hostile actors to spread insecurity,” he said.