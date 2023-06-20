Iranian Pres.: West Asia resistance front is now stronger than ever

Raisi added that today, the resistance front is more powerful than ever before and its enemies are weak. The president also said the resistance front now has the upper hand in the fight against the Zionist regime and that the balance of power has changed in favor of the front not only in Palestine but at the international level.

Raisi stressed that today, even those who supported talks with the Zionist regime have arrived at the conclusion that negotiation with the regime is futile.

He added that this is while Iran and the resistance front always believed that the Israeli regime never remains committed to any treaty and deal.

In an apparent reference to the US, Raisi said those who are seeking to normalize ties between the Zionists and regional countries should know that this will not bring security to Tel Aviv.

Ismail Haniyah for his part thanked Iran for its support for the liberation of al-Quds on behalf of himself and the Palestinian people.

He said the resistance front is now spreading not just in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank but among supporters of Palestine outside Palestinian territories.

He cited solidarity and unity among all Palestinians as a great achievement of the resistance front.