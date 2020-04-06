Iranian People Warned against Taking COVID-19 Issue Lightly

“There is a steady trend of coronavirus infection in Iran, which shows the disease is well managed in the country,” Jahanpour said Sunday.

“However, we haven’t reached the containment or control stage, and the management of the disease is still a fragile one,” he said.

“Should something happen to the social distancing program and people take the issue lightly and think that this epidemic will be over in two months’ time, there will be another surge in the infection rate in the country,” he said.

“As a result, precautions should be taken seriously,” he said.

“People shouldn’t think that everything is over now that Nowruz holidays are over,” he said.

Figures released by the Health Ministry today show the number of new coronavirus infections in the country has decreased for the eighth day in a row.

The spokesman on Monday confirmed 2,274 new cases of infection in 24 hours, raising the total number to 60,500. The number of deaths in 24 hours also dropped for the second day in a row. According to the spokesman, 136 people died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 3,739.

The recovery process has gained momentum in the past few days, Jahanpour said, adding that 24,236 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.