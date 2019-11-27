Iranian People Foiled ‘Very Dangerous’ Plot: Leader

“The grave, extensive and very dangerous conspiracy that Global Arrogance and Zionism spent so much on and worked for so that they could cause this destruction, villainy, and murder in Iran at a crucial time was quashed by the presence of the people,” he added.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the great Iranian nation for their magnificent movement during recent days. The people proved again that they are powerful and great, and defeated the big conspiracy of the enemy with their presence on the scene,” he said.

“Police and security forces entered the scene and performed their duty, but what the nation did during this week was more important than any other measure. The movement started in Tabriz and Zanjan, spread to all cities, villages, and this great movement took place in Tehran.”

The Leader made the comments in a Wednesday meeting with a group of volunteer forces of the Basij Organization in Tehran.

His comments came after massive rallies in Tehran and other parts of the country in condemnation of the recent riots and vandalism, and in support for the Islamic Establishment.

In his Wednesday remarks, the Leader further noted that “the hegemonic system is against freedom. The biggest freedom is a nation’s freedom and independence, which they are against.”

“They enter via colonialism, then via Neocolonialism, today using new methods, soft war, and if they can and find it necessary using military force without hesitation.”