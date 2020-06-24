Iranian, Pakistani Diplomats Discuss Afghan Developments

Diplomats from Iran and Pakistan have talked about the latest developments in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the adviser to Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, and Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and the process of peace talks in that country.

Back in May, the special representatives of Iran and Pakistan for Afghanistan took part in a four-party video conference with their Russian and Chinese peers to talk about the process of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Iran has accelerated diplomatic efforts in recent weeks to help the warring sides in Afghanistan find a negotiated solution to the crisis.

A high-ranking Afghan delegation, led by the caretaker of Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan, paid a visit to Tehran this week for talks on a broad range of political and economic issues.