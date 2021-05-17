Iranian Opposition Leader Mousavi Vaccinated against COVID-19

Iranian opposition leader Mir-Hossein Mousavi and his wife Zahra Rahnavard, both under house arrest since 2011 over their role in the post-election protests of 2009, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mousavi, 80, and Rahnavard, 76, had been offered to receive the jab before other people a few months ago, but they declined the offer and waited for their turn.

The Iranian Health Ministry has finished vaccinating the Iranian people above 80 years of ago, and is now vaccinating those above 75.

So far, 2,032,162 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 388,821 have received the second dose, according to the Health Ministry spokeswoman.

Iran received 1.4 million doses of the Italian-made AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday night, and one million doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine on Sunday morning.