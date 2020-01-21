Iranian, Omani FMs Meet in Tehran

During the talks, the two sides emphasized brotherly, exemplary, and strategic relations between Tehran and Muscat.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

The Omani foreign minister is visiting Tehran for the second time in two weeks.

The visit comes a few days after Zarif’s trip to Muscat, where he held talks with bin Alawi and his Canadian counterpart.

Zarif’s recent trip to Muscat was his second in January, the first of which was to attend a ceremony held for the demise of Sultan Qaboos, the late king of the country, and to hold talks with his successor, Sultan Haitham.

Oman is known as a mediator between Iran and the US. However, there are speculations that these reciprocal visits are aimed at ending the conflict in Yemen through indirect talks between Tehran and Riyadh.