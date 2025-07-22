Iranian official urges sun protection as UV radiation levels rise

Deputy Director of the Air Quality and Climate Change Research Center at Iran’s Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences Abbas Shahsavani referred to social media reports on elevated UV levels in Tehran and other cities, saying this is not a new phenomenon.

“Countries in West Asia, due to their geographic location, typically experience high UV index levels from June to September, particularly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m”, he said. Shahsavani noted that climate change is intensifying both temperatures and UV radiation in the region.

He advised the public to wear sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats, long-sleeved clothing, and sunscreen, especially during peak sunlight hours, and to limit outdoor activities whenever possible.

Shahsavani warned that long-term exposure to UV can lead to skin cancer, premature aging, weakened immune function, and eye damage.

He said UV levels in Tehran have reached an average index of 11.28 during the summer months, peaking at 12 in August, levels which are considered very high.