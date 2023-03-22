Iranian official meets with Syrian president in Damascus

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a variety of topics related to bilateral, regional and international developments, including the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Kharrazi referred to the tragic earthquake that shook northern Syrian provinces last month, offering condolences to the Syrian government and people on the losses of lives during the natural disaster.

For his part, the Syrian president appreciated the Iranian nation’s contributions to his country’s security by playing a role in the combat against terrorism and other foreign threats.