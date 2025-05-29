Iranian Official: Nurse migration drops sharply amid renewed hope, govt. support

According to the Iranian Nursing Organization, the number of nurses seeking migration certificates fell from 2,000 in 2023 to fewer than 1,300 this year, with a sharp drop seen in the second half of 2024.

Dr. Ebadi attributed this trend to renewed optimism and supportive government policies aimed at improving nurses’ livelihoods.

He emphasized that sustaining this momentum requires continued efforts to enhance working conditions and ensure long-term stability in the healthcare workforce.

He also highlighted challenges faced by Iranian nurses abroad. Based on reports from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the ambassador to Denmark, about 3,000 Iranian nurses have migrated to Denmark in the past five years, yet fewer than a third have obtained licenses to work in their profession.

Many have been forced into lower-skilled jobs due to language barriers and regulatory hurdles.

Dr. Ebadi urged nurses to make informed decisions and not be misled by deceptive migration ads.

He reaffirmed the Health Ministry’s commitment to both informing nurses of the realities abroad and creating conditions that encourage them to stay or return to serve in Iran.