Iranian official sounds the alarm over migration rate

Addressing a conference dubbed the Revolution System Theory on Monday in the capital Tehran, the head of the Center for Strategic Studies affiliated with the President’s Office said Iranians do not necessarily migrate for economic reasons.

Mostafa Zamanian said, “When we take a closer look, analyze and examine many social phenomena such as migration … we realize that the root cause of the issue is not really economy, unemployment, or job creation, but it is because we haven’t given the people a bright picture of the future.”

The official also said the new wave of migrants are not looking for a better future in other countries, but rather, they are disillusioned with their homeland, a trend he described as ‘dangerous’.

Iran Migration Observatory, which offers statistics on the rate of migration from the country, says emigration from Iran is currently plaguing different sectors and professions.

Although no official figures have been released on the migration of physicians in Iran, World Health Organization reports on the employment have indicated that Iran ranks high in terms of the number of migrants in the sector.