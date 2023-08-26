Iranian newspaper warns of “medical poverty” in Iran 

Jomhuri Eslami urged officials to take what it called “medical poverty” very seriously.

The Tehran-based daily said figures show that each year thousands of doctors with different specialties leave Iran to live in foreign countries.

According to Jomhuri Eslami, 8,000 talented Iranian doctors live in the US alone.

It added that there are many Iranian doctors also in countries such as Canada, Germany, England, France and other European countries, as well as Arab and Eastern countries, who prefer to work in their own country if possible.

Jomhuri Eslami described the doctors as being the most important asset of Iran, which unfortunately Iran failed to use for the benefit of the country and they are now serving foreigners.

The newspaper further warned that the shortage of doctors is already felt, particularly in small cities.

It said this risk is also felt regarding the migration of nurses and many hospitals are facing shortages of medical staff.