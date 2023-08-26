Saturday, August 26, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

Iranian newspaper warns of “medical poverty” in Iran 

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

An Iranian newspaper has run an editorial in which it warned about the consequences of the migration of Iranian doctors to foreign countries in large numbers.

Jomhuri Eslami urged officials to take what it called “medical poverty” very seriously.

The Tehran-based daily said figures show that each year thousands of doctors with different specialties leave Iran to live in foreign countries.

According to Jomhuri Eslami, 8,000 talented Iranian doctors live in the US alone.

It added that there are many Iranian doctors also in countries such as Canada, Germany, England, France and other European countries, as well as Arab and Eastern countries, who prefer to work in their own country if possible.

Jomhuri Eslami described the doctors as being the most important asset of Iran, which unfortunately Iran failed to use for the benefit of the country and they are now serving foreigners.

The newspaper further warned that the shortage of doctors is already felt, particularly in small cities.

It said this risk is also felt regarding the migration of nurses and many hospitals are facing shortages of medical staff.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks