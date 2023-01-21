Iranian news agency releases picture of man responsible for shooting down Ukraine’s plane

The man and a number of others are on trial over the incident at a military court in Tehran.

In the picture, released for the first time since the tragic incident happened, he is standing with his back to the camera while apparently talking to the judge.

The Ukrainian airliner’s crash killed all 176 people on board.

This happened shortly after Iran launched a missile barrage at the Ayn al-Assad Airbase in northern Iraq that hosted US forces back then in retaliation for the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian anti-terror commander.