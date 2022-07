All surface and aerial units of the Navy including missile launching vessels, helicopters and sea drones as well as marine and commando units are taking part in the drill code-named Lasting Security 1401.

The purpose of the maneuver is to measure the performance of the systems and assess personnel of the Navy.

Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said the Islamic Republic’s naval forces will not let anyone disrupt security and order in the Caspian Sea.