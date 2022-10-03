Monday, October 3, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsLocalSecurity

Iranian MPs urge protesters to distance from rioters, thank police

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Parliament

Iranian lawmakers have defended the country's security forces for dealing with the “riots” over the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini at the police headquarters in Tehran.

Over 230 MPs issued a statement, calling for protesters to distance themselves from rioters.

The statement also said it is necessary that all measures be put in place to find out the root cause of the recent protests and prevent their repetition.

The lawmakers urged all political analysts to stay away from the enemies’ media claims at this critical juncture when “the sworn enemies of Islam and people” are trying to jump on the issue.

They noted that the hostile media made an attempt to tarnish the image of the Iranian law enforcement but the police managed to alleviate the anger of the protesters and harshly deal with the mercenaries of the enemies.

The Iranian MPs said a number of police forces have been killed during the unrest, calling for those who killed them to be brought to justice.

