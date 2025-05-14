Iranian MP responds to Russian claims on watermelon safety: “A promotional stunt for Dagestan produce”

Peyman Falsafi, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Agriculture Committee, said the claims – made by Russian MP Abdulkhakim Gadzhiyev – were baseless and politically motivated.

He argued that the statement served as propaganda against Iranian produce, intended to boost the profile of local Russian crops from the MP’s own constituency.

“Iran’s agricultural products, including fruits and vegetables, are regularly tested and monitored by the country’s Plant Protection Research Institute. These tests confirm that nitrate and pesticide residues remain within safe limits,” Falsafi said, citing routine scientific assessments.

He also questioned the credibility of the nitrate-detecting device used in the video shared by the Russian MP, calling for evidence-based dialogue instead of public theatrics.

Highlighting Russia’s strict import controls, Falsafi added that no agricultural products can enter the country without clearance from customs and health authorities. “If Iranian products made it to Russian markets, it means they passed all required health certifications,” he concluded.