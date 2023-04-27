Iranian MP denies claim minister of industry bribed lawmakers 

The MP earlier charged that the cars were given to his fellow lawmakers while the parliament was considering questioning Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin over his job performance.

Now the presiding board’s spokesman, Nezameddin Mousavi, says the allegation has been disproved by the Iranian Judiciary.

Mousavi added that a parliamentary committee that is tasked with oversight of the conduct of Iranian MPs will soon probe the accusation by the lawmaker.

Alireza Beigi claimed the MPs received 70 to 75 SUV cars to drop an earlier impeachment bid against Fatemi Amin.

The minister has rejected the accusation as untrue and voiced preparedness to join the impeachment session on Sunday.