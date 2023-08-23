Wednesday, August 23, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveParliament

Iranian MP: 300 SUVs given to lawmakers in ‘criminal, fraudulent’ move

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Parliament

After several months, an Iranian parliamentarian still insists that some lawmakers at Iran’s parliament has received luxury SUVs in a ‘criminal and fraudulent’ process outside the legal framework, but has revised the number of the cars received from about 70 to 300.

The luxury cars were reportedly granted for a trade-off between the now-dismissed minister of industry, mines, and trade, Reza Fatemi Amin and the members of parliament so the lawmakers would withdraw their votes for his impeachment. Fatemi Amin had rejected the accusation.

Ahmad Alireza Beigi said Wednesday a front company affiliated with Bahman Motor Company approached the lawmakers and gave the SUVs “for ulterior motives which have to be investigated.”

Beigi has been the target of bitter criticisms since he made the purported revelation earlier this year.

He said he had documents that proved his allegation and said some of the lawmakers’ relatives, too, had received cars.

A special inspector appointed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi investigated the allegations and confirmed the SUVs had been given to the lawmakers, adding it had taken place before the Raisi administration took office.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks