Iranian minister joins first meeting of Tourism Ministers on Climate Actions

The event, supported by the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Tourism Organization, aims to elevate the global standing of climate action in tourism.

During his visit, Salehi Amiri is expected to hold bilateral discussions with several high-ranking officials, including the minister of culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the minister of tourism and sports of Kazakhstan, the minister of tourism of Brazil, and the secretary general of the World Tourism Organization.

The meetings are set to foster collaboration and address key issues in the tourism sector, with a particular focus on climate action.

The meeting aims to promote climate action in tourism as a supporting policy, demonstrating the collaborative efforts between the participating nations and international organizations.

Salehi Amiri’s discussions with his counterparts are expected to pave the way for new initiatives and partnerships, aligning with global sustainability goals.