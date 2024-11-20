IFP ExclusiveTourism

Iranian minister joins first meeting of Tourism Ministers on Climate Actions

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, will attend the first meeting of Tourism Ministers focused on climate actions, beibg held during the COP 29 conference in Baku on Wednesday.

The event, supported by the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Tourism Organization, aims to elevate the global standing of climate action in tourism.

During his visit, Salehi Amiri is expected to hold bilateral discussions with several high-ranking officials, including the minister of culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the minister of tourism and sports of Kazakhstan, the minister of tourism of Brazil, and the secretary general of the World Tourism Organization.

The meetings are set to foster collaboration and address key issues in the tourism sector, with a particular focus on climate action.

The meeting aims to promote climate action in tourism as a supporting policy, demonstrating the collaborative efforts between the participating nations and international organizations.

Salehi Amiri’s discussions with his counterparts are expected to pave the way for new initiatives and partnerships, aligning with global sustainability goals.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks