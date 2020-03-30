Iranian, Mauritanian FMs Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed have discussed the issues pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Zarif on Monday, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed expressed the Mauritanian government and nation’s solidarity with and support for the Iranian government and nation in the battle with the coronavirus epidemic.
In turn, Foreign Minister Zarif expounded on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s measures in the fight against the coronavirus amid the unilateral, cruel and illegal sanctions imposed by the US.