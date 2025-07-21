Iranian Leader’s aide meets Putin in Kremlin to discuss nuclear, regional issues

During the surprise meeting in Moscow on Sunday, Larijani “conveyed assessments of the escalating situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear program”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that the Russian president had expressed Moscow’s “well-known positions on how to stabilize the situation in the region and on the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear program”.

Meanwhile, the Russian presidency also confirmed the meeting and said that, at the instruction of Ayatollah Khamenei, Larijani presented Iran’s views on the current escalation in the region and, notably, surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

Putin expressed support for stabilizing the situation in the region and resolving any issues pertaining to Iran’s nuclear program via political means, it added.

The meeting was held amid reports that Iran and the European troika – France, Germany, and Britain – have agreed in to hold fresh nuclear negotiations on Friday in Istanbul, Turkey.

In a statement last week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry dismissed a report claiming that President Putin had urged Iran to agree to a zero enrichment agreement with the United States, describing it as “defamation.”

The statement came after the American news website Axios, citing three sources familiar with the matter, reported that Putin had “encouraged” Iran to accept a nuclear deal that would exclude uranium enrichment.

“Invariably and repeatedly, we have emphasized the necessity of resolving the crisis concerning Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means, and expressed our willingness to help find mutually acceptable solutions,” the ministry said.

Iran has consistently announced that it does not seek a nuclear weapon, while defending its “legitimate rights” to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.