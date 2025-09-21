Iranian lawmaker: IAEA inspectors barred from bombed nuclear sites

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday that the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) is the body authorized to decide on such matters.

“It has been determined that nuclear facilities which were subjected to aggression and bombardment by the US must under no circumstances be open to IAEA inspections,” he said.

Kowsari stressed that granting inspectors access to facilities damaged in military operations could pose serious risks to Iran’s security, including the potential exposure of sensitive information.

He underlined that the law governing cooperation with the IAEA provides a framework requiring decisions of this nature to be made at the highest national level.

His remarks came amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and international institutions over oversight of Iran’s nuclear activities while the three European parties to the JCPOA deal activated a snapback mechanism that restores UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

Kowsari added that parliament, particularly its security committee, is responsible for monitoring adherence to the law and ensuring national interests remain protected.